Coimbatore Corporation to reconstruct dilapidated commercial complexes to improve revenue

April 01, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As the next step towards improving the revenue receipt, the Corporation is planning to demolish and reconstruct the old and dilapidated commercial complexes in Wards 68 and 71.

The civic body expects an additional revenue of at least ₹1 crore to be generated through public auctions and rent.

As per the budget statement, the commercial complex building in Ward 71, West Arokyasamy Road here in West Zone with 38 shops - 22 on the ground floor and 16 on the first floor - is over 40 years old. Steps are to be taken to demolish the entire edifice to construct a new shopping complex. For this, a sum of ₹1 crore was allotted in this year’s Corporation budget.

“From the 29 shops that are currently functioning, a sum of ₹45 lakh per annum revenue is realised. If this building is demolished and a new commercial complex is constructed, the new shops will generate a revenue of ₹90 lakh per annum,” the budget statement read.

The commercial complex with 30 outlets on Patel Road under Ward 68 of the Central Zone is also marked to be demolished refurbished for ₹1.5 crore. “As this commercial complex is very much dilapidated, the Corporation Council’s permission has been accorded for demolishing it. The new shops will fetch an annual rent of approximately ₹75 lakh, according to the budget statement.

“The new buildings will be constructed as per guidelines, ensuring safety for users. Moreover, the infrastructure of all complexes will be inspected and steps will be taken towards adding security measures,” an official in the civil body said.