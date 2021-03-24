Coimbatore Corporation to re-establish COVID-19 care centres

Do not delay testing or reaching out for medical advice, people told

The Coimbatore Corporation is gearing up to establish COVID-19 care centres, as it had done in the months after lockdown was imposed in 2020, to tackle the rise in number of positive cases.

Sources in the civic body said the Corporation was looking at a care centre in its wedding hall in Sreenivasapuram, near Ramnagar, and at two more places – both education institutions. While the Sreenivasapuram centre would have around 75 beds and could be used for women, the two centres to be set up in the education institutions will have around 500 beds each.

Similarly, the Corporation had also planned to write to pharmacies in the city to not provide medicines without prescription.

The civic body was also concentrating on enforcement like slapping fine of ₹ 200 on individuals for not wearing mask and ₹ 1,000 on establishments for failing to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 safety precautions.

From checking and slapping fine on fewer than five violators in the first week of this month, the Corporation had slapped fine on more than 300 persons and institutions in the last few days, the sources said and added that there was again a dip on the fine because of increased compliance after intensification of COVID-19 control measures.

The civic body had also stepped up the number of fever clinics and samples collected. The number of clinics held every day was 50 and samples lifted more than 2,200.

The Corporation has also urged people to not delay testing or reaching out for medical advice.

And, finally, it has also engaged in door-to-door awareness on the possible second wave of COVID-19 and vaccination.