Coimbatore Corporation to put to use on-site composting centres

At a park in Radhika Avenue, near P.N. Pudur, there are three small cement tanks and a machinery. The empty tanks with paint intact and cobweb-clothed machinery suggest that the Coimbatore Corporation has not used the facility for long.

The civic body, in fact, has not used it at all, says N. Malathi, Chairperson, Coimbatore Corporation Committee on Schools, Playfields and Parks.

The Corporation built the tanks and installed the machinery more than four years ago and has not used it to date, confirms R. Ananthasayanam, a resident. The Corporation created the facility to process waste generated in the park and neighbourhood and called it on-site composting centre (OCC).

The only result of the Corporation establishing the OCC is that the residents had stopped using the park for walking and now the place has turned a haven for anti-social elements, he adds.

The Corporation set up the centre not only in Radhika Avenue but several parks across the city with the same objective. At the time of establishing the centre, the civic body said it would eliminate the need for transporting waste to Vellalore and by shredding the waste there it would get manure to be used in the parks.

The Corporation had established more than 50 such OCCs and almost all of them were dysfunctional, is what she gets to hear says Ms. Malathi, adding that she has asked officials concerned to furnish a list of parks with OCCs, their capacity, cost and date of installation.

The Corporation sources say the civic body had spent at least ₹ 7 lakh on each of the OCCs and most of them have a capacity to shred and process half-a-tonne waste a day.

The Corporation had established the OCCs at the time it went in for micro compost centres, for the narrative then was to locally process waste to reduce the quantity transported to Vellalore. The Corporation was to also showcase the OCCs and the micro centres to score marks in the annual Swachh Sarvekshan survey.

That things did not go as planned because the Corporation did not maintain the parks – it did not float tenders to handover maintenance to contractors. If it had done so, at least a few of the OCCs would have been functional, Ms. Malathi says and adds that the first step before the Committee is to revive the OCCs.

At the last Committee meeting held a few days ago, the members deliberated on OCCs and have decided to take steps, she adds.