Coimbatore Corporation to provide safety gear to over 1,000 conservancy workers by February 2024

November 14, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

To address the issue of conservancy workers collecting and segregating waste without basic protective gear such as gloves and masks, the Coimbatore Corporation will soon be placing an order worth ₹33,76,374 to provide 1,011 workers in the East, West and South Zones with surgical masks, latex gloves, raincoats, cut shoes, bags, caps, gum boots and jackets by February 2024.

During the council meeting held recently in the city, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar passed a resolution on purchase of safety gear for conservancy workers. She questioned the city’s sanitary officer about the dearth of backup gear that can be given to workers when necessary. “The materials provided to workers in the last few years have either been insufficient or of poor quality, forcing workers to sort through waste with bare hands. Other zones must also be included once this purchase is complete,” Ms. Anandakumar said.

Discrepancy in size

In addition to this, several councillors urged the Corporation to take the measurement of workers before placing order for the gear. They said that the previous orders were made in such a manner that one size was expected to fit all workers. “Many workers had complained that the shoes and jackets do no fit, which is why they do not wear them. This year, each worker’s measurement should be taken before placing the order,” said R. Gayathri, Ward 44 councillor.

Councillors also said that knee-high gum boots need to be purchased instead of the customary ankle and calf-length boots that fail to prevent water from entering shoes when workers wade through stagnant rainwater.

Quality concerns

In addition to this, conservancy workers told The Hindu that they were provided with a box of 30 single-use gloves, but were expected to wash and reuse them everyday. “It is unhygienic to reuse gloves, especially when we deal with vast amounts of wet waste every day, so we end up using our hands. Moreover, the gloves provided to us would tear easily,” said P. Sumathi (name changed), a worker who collects waste door-to-door in South zone.

Taking into consideration all requirements listed by workers and ward councillors, the Corporation officials said that the purchase order would be revised. “Quality checks will be done to ensure no faulty gear is given to workers. We will also be providing them with extra gloves and masks this time,” a sanitary officer said.