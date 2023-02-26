Coimbatore Corporation to propose VOC Park renovation work worth ₹26 lakh in budget

February 26, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Corporation plans to carry out renovation works worth ₹26 lakh at VOC Park to upgrade it and an announcement in this regard is expected in the upcoming annual budget of the civic body, an official in the Corporation said.

At present, works worth ₹10 lakh, including renovating dinosaur sculptures and pavements, were underway, the official said.

“Painting work is done under the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. The rest of the works like clearing weeds, remodelling sculptures, putting up new fountains, creating walkers’ paths and pavements were done with general funds.”

“As directed by Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, 10 models - four renovated dinosaur sculptures from the ‘Jurassic Park’ area inside the facility and six other models - were shifted to prominent spots. This is to attract more crowd once the park is reopened,” the official said.

The ongoing facelift comes after more than a year as the zoological park was closed due to the non-renewal of licence. The official said tender had been called to appoint private agencies to maintain the park.

After discussions with the Forest Department and the Central Zoo Authority, a bird park would be set up at the VOC Park, the official said.