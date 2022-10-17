Coimbatore Corporation to procure 100 battery operated vehicles for garbage collection

N. Sai Charan COIMBATORE
October 17, 2022 16:25 IST

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila inspecting the battery operated vehicles for garbage collection | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As part of measures to improve solid waste management in the city, the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation has planned to procure 100 battery-operated vehicles for door-to-door garbage collection.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap told The Hindu: “The initial plan is to purchase 100 battery-operated three-wheelers at an estimated amount of ₹2.5 crore. These vehicles will be put into use at places such as narrow lanes where the movement of mini trucks is restricted.’

This initiative is a part of the civic body’s ambitious plan to replace push carts with battery-operated vehicles. This will help the conservancy workers in going door-to-door for garbage collection, said the Commissioner.

Mr. Prathap and Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila inspected the model vehicles that the corporation has proposed to purchase. The Commissioner also added that the corporation will soon place the purchase orders.

He also added that the civic body will receive 105 customised mini trucks partitioned into three for segregating the domestic waste collected as bio-degradable, non-biodegradable, and plastic waste at ₹7.82 crore by the end of November.

The civic body has also sent a proposal to the State Government for purchasing 200 more mini trucks and awaits for the approval, he further stated.

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app