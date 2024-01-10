Coimbatore Corporation to participate in ‘CITIIS 2.0’ initiative

January 10, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has submitted proposals to the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain 2.0 (CIITIS 2.0) initiative launched by the Central Government in August 2023.

The CCMC has listed the construction of an 800-tonne capacity materials recovery facility (MRF), a 100-tonne waste energy processing centre and a 100-tonne capacity biogas plant. The selected city will be given ₹135 crores to carry out the proposed projects.

The initiative, which is a part of the Central government’s Smart City Mission (SCM), will consider four criteria for selection, namely — sustainable mobility, public open spaces, urban e-governance and ICT and social and organisational innovation for low-income settlements.

“The city and our proposal meet all the parameters in place for selection. If we win this, we will be able to address issues surrounding the 1,200 tonnes waste generated per day. Our proposal meets 95% of the criterion mentioned,” CCMC Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said.

However, critics have countered the proposal saying the existing micro composting centres (MCCs) and MRFs in the city have not been functioning efficiently and the current waste management set-up should first be looked into before additional projects can are taken up.

“Without resolving issues such as poor source segregation, waste disposal, under capacity utilisation of waste processing centres and biogas plants, it is meaningless to start new works,” expressed M. Magesh, a Coimbatore-based waste management consultant.

