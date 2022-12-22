Coimbatore Corporation to operate six more micro composting centres

December 22, 2022 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

In a move to streamline processing of segregated waste collected door-to-door in the city, the Coimbatore Corporation has purchased equipment to operate six more micro composting centres.

On an average, the civic body collects 1,000 tonnes of solid waste daily, which includes nearly 300 tonnes of wet waste.

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to avoid further accumulation of legacy waste in the Vellalore dump yard and to process the collected waste locally, the civic body planned to construct 69 micro composting centres in various wards of the city.

Of the 69 micro composting centres proposed at ₹ 46.18 crore, the civic body has constructed 34 centres. With the help of third parties, the civic body is operating 19 centres, including those at R.S. Puram farmers’ market, Ondipudur, Thudiyalur, Ukkadam, and Eachanari. These centres have the capacity to process 5-10 tonnes of wet waste a day.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila said six machinery were purchased at ₹ 90 lakh with the funds under the Swachh Bharat Mission of the Central government to operate the six more centres.

The civic body had also mooted a proposal to use the centre at the flower market to process flower waste and the centre at Ponnaiahrajapuram to process e-waste. The rest of the centres would be used to process dry waste, along with the five new centres proposed, she said.

For segregating dry waste into various components before processing and to set up the e-waste and flower waste processing plants, the government had sanctioned ₹25 crore for material recovery facilities, said the Deputy Commissioner.

She also said that the Corporation planned to set up construction and demolition waste processing plant at Vellalore and ₹6 crore was allocated to construct it.