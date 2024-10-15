Coimbatore Corporation to offer free NEET coaching to students in its schools

The Coimbatore Corporation has launched an initiative to provide free coaching for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to Class XI and XII students studying in its schools across the city, marking a significant step towards enhancing educational opportunities for students from Corporation schools.

In what is reportedly the first-of-its-kind initiative by a municipal corporation in Tamil Nadu, the civic body has partnered with TIMES NEET Coaching Institute to prepare students for the national-level medical entrance exam. A total of 187 students—113 from Class XI and 74 from Class XII—were selected based on their interest and academic performance.

Coimbatore MP Ganapathi P. Rajkumar inaugurated the free coaching sessions on Monday at the Sidhapudur Corporation Higher Secondary School, which will serve as the centre for the coaching classes.

“The coaching will be conducted twice a week, with half-day sessions on Fridays and full-day classes on Saturdays, covering biology, physics, and chemistry. The Corporation Commissioner will monitor the programme and take further steps as needed. While Class XII students will complete their training by May 2025, Class XI students will continue for the next academic year,” said Corporation Education Officer R. Gunasekaran.

He added, “TIMES Institute faculty will conduct the sessions, and students interested in joining midway will be accommodated.”

To further support the students, the Corporation is planning to arrange transportation and provide food for those attending the sessions.

