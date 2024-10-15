GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore Corporation to offer free NEET coaching to students in its schools

Published - October 15, 2024 07:20 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation has launched an initiative to provide free coaching for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to Class XI and XII students studying in its schools across the city, marking a significant step towards enhancing educational opportunities for students from Corporation schools.

In what is reportedly the first-of-its-kind initiative by a municipal corporation in Tamil Nadu, the civic body has partnered with TIMES NEET Coaching Institute to prepare students for the national-level medical entrance exam. A total of 187 students—113 from Class XI and 74 from Class XII—were selected based on their interest and academic performance.

Coimbatore MP Ganapathi P. Rajkumar inaugurated the free coaching sessions on Monday at the Sidhapudur Corporation Higher Secondary School, which will serve as the centre for the coaching classes.

“The coaching will be conducted twice a week, with half-day sessions on Fridays and full-day classes on Saturdays, covering biology, physics, and chemistry. The Corporation Commissioner will monitor the programme and take further steps as needed. While Class XII students will complete their training by May 2025, Class XI students will continue for the next academic year,” said Corporation Education Officer R. Gunasekaran.

He added, “TIMES Institute faculty will conduct the sessions, and students interested in joining midway will be accommodated.”

To further support the students, the Corporation is planning to arrange transportation and provide food for those attending the sessions.

Published - October 15, 2024 07:20 pm IST

Related Topics

entrance examination / education / Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.