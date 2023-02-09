Coimbatore Corporation to monitor the movement of garbage trucks using GPS

February 09, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With an aim to streamline collection, segregation, and processing of municipal solid waste, the Coimbatore Corporation has started fixing GPS devices on garbage trucks and activated material recovery facilities in the city.

According to the data provided by the Corporation, the civic body operates 351 garbage trucks to transport municipal solid waste collected from the transit points to the Vellalore dump yard.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said that so far, the civic body has fixed GPS tracking devices in 296 garbage trucks. These devices will help the officials track the movement of vehicles through an Integrated Command and Control Centre. Steps are underway to fix tracking devices for the remaining 55 vehicles before getting the fitness certificate.

He also said these vehicles are deployed based on the population density of a particular area, with the central zone having the highest number of vehicles and the north zone with the least.

Move follows complaints

This move to fix tracking devices comes following allegations from a few councillors during the council meeting that the Corporation garbage collection trucks are used to collect waste from bulk waste generators such as apartments and wedding halls.

A Corporation official said the civic body has conducted a drive and identified 441 bulk waste generators in the city. Steps are on to ensure that Corporation vehicles are not used to collect waste from them.

Mr. Prathap added that on an average, the civic body collects 700 tonnes of wet waste and 300 tonnes of dry waste in a day.

Five material recovery facilities to segregate dry waste into various components before processing has started functioning in the east zone. The Corporation has been operating 20 micro composting centres with the capacity to process 5 to 10 tonnes of wet waste on a daily basis.