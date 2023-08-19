August 19, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Stepping up the property tax collection measures across the city, the Coimbatore Corporation plans to collect the geographic information system (GIS) data of 20 wards using drones, according to the Commissioner.

The mapping and field verification will be done by a State government-approved private third party along with bill collectors of the Corporation, he added.

Commissioner M. Prathap told reporters that during a 10-day GIS mapping exercise of the Cross Cut Road in Ward 68 of the Central Zone, roughly 70 of the 500 assessments were found to have 60% plan deviations.

This indicates that either the land use or the number of floors was not as listed under the property tax documentation of the buildings.

According to the Commissioner, field verification is going on to check the measurements, land use patterns, building type, usage, and temporary and permanent structures on the road.

“Four months ago, during a regular inspection, we collected ₹1.5 crore as property tax after we spotted a deviation in a prominent jewellery showroom on the road,” he said.

Following this, a work order to conduct GIS mapping in Central, West and North zones — three wards each in North and West, and the remaining in the Central Zone — will be issued on August 21 or 22, hinted an official in the Revenue Department of the Corporation. The work will be carried out in the 20 wards simultaneously and is expected to be completed in a month.

The Corporation targets to cover five sq km a day, and 20 wards would span up to around 50-60 sq. km.

Mr. Prathap said the mapping will be done in areas with high commercial structures. “No penalty will be levied in the first instance. The owners must ensure that the right amount of property tax is paid in the coming days since they will receive the notice regarding deviation,” he added.