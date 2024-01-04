Coimbatore Corporation to levy penalty on approval-awaited constructions

January 04, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Corporation on Wednesday issued a circular listing penalty amount to be paid for buildings under construction while awaiting approval from the local body or if an application was submitted for approval after commencement of construction.

According to the Corporation, if an application was submitted to it for building plan approval and construction work commenced before the approval was granted, and if the officials found during inspection that the construction was as per norms and without deviation from the plan, the civic body will collect penalty from the applicant.

The penalty will depend on the stage of completed construction. For instance, for residential buildings, the penalty will be 25% of the building licencee fees if the construction had just commenced, 50% if the basement was over and 100% if the roof-level was completed. For every additional storey of construction work, 50% will be collected as penalty.

In the case of non-residential and commercial establishments, the penalty will range from 50% to 100% depending on the level of completion of work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This aligns with the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act of 1998, ensuring penalties do not exceed ₹1 lakh,” a senior Town Planning official from the Corporation said. The official added that 96% of the applications (total of 8,668) received so far this financial year were approved and 2,097 were rejected. “If a person is giving the application after starting construction or does not wait for even a month after submitting the application to start the works, we will levy this penalty,” the officer said.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran told The Hindu, “The penalty applies only to constructions completed till January 3, 2024, and only a marginal percentage of builders have been identified as violators. Further extension of this order will not be issued,” he said.

Coimbatore-based RTI activist S. P. Thiyagarajan, raising objections to the penalty said the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019 cannot be ignored to levy penalties. “Ideally a notice should be served or the building should be demolished. Levying penalties will set a wrong precedent for future builders,” he said.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, pointed out that based on a public interest litigation the consumer organisation filed in 2009, the Coimbatore Corporation took action against illegal public buildings. Such unauthorised / deviated public buildings should be sealed and demolished. But, there is no such action in the city in the last 12 years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT