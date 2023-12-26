Coimbatore Corporation to lay UGD pipes in North Zone areas

December 26, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Corporation council recently passed a resolution to lay underground drainage (UGD) pipes in Vellakinaru, Chinnavedampatti and Saravanampatti at an estimated cost of over ₹800 lakh.

However, several residents in the areas have raised concern over the implementation of this project. “We have seen how battered the roads become due to UGD works. We don’t want the same to happen in our areas. We have expressed these concerns to the Corporation, but no detailed plan has been etched yet,” said S. Saravanan of Saravanampatti.

In March this year, the civic body conducted a meeting with resident welfare associations, councillors and other groups to assess routes and understand the grievances of people before the project is carried out.

“We were promised that the project will be carried out in phases to ensure that traffic can flow smoothly,” Mr. Saravanan said.

However, V. Karthirvel (DMK), chairperson of North Zone, told the council that pipeworks in the region were essential as water and sewage tend to accumulate due to gravitational force. “Every other zone has works going on at full speed. The North Zone must now be prioritised,” he said.