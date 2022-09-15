Coimbatore Corporation to lay damaged roads in the city

Staff Reporter
September 15, 2022 18:40 IST

The civic body has received ₹26 crore from the State government to improve the road infrastructure in the city. Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji requested the State government to release ₹200 crore to the Corporation for improving various infrastructure facilities in the city.

Based on this, the State government has released a tranche of ₹26 crore from the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (TURIF) to improve 112 identified roads across the city. This included the restoration of roads that were damaged due to underground drainage and water supply works. Nava India Road, SNR Arts College Road, and Sanganoor - Nallampalayam road are among the list of roads.

The Corporation had already floated tenders that would be finalised by the end of September, said the Commissioner adding, that in the phase I, the tenders for the identified roads have been floated as 17 packages. He also added that the road laying works would start by the first week of October. 

The civic body has also forwarded a proposal to the government to carry out storm water drain works in the city at ₹30 crore. The proposal is under the consideration of the government, said the Commissioner.

