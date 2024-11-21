 />
Coimbatore Corporation to launch ‘Green Kovai’ app

Published - November 21, 2024 05:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji is expected to launch ‘Green Kovai’ app to plan the planting of saplings and the maintenance of the same.

The app would provide details of open sites, tank and water body bunds where the saplings could be planted and after the planting was done, the maintenance of the saplings and condition of the saplings survival rate could be monitored. So far, sites for planting 70,000 palm saplings and 9,000 other species of saplings were provided on the app.

