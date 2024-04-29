Coimbatore Corporation to launch Food Street near VOC Park by June

April 29, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With 80% of the construction work on the Coimbatore Corporation’s Food Street project being completed near VOC Park, officials have planned to launch the much-anticipated culinary hub in June.

The joint project between the Union government and the Corporation, being executed under the National Health Mission, commenced in October 2023. Originally slated for completion by March 2024, the initiative, inaugurated by Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy, is equally funded by both the Centre and the Corporation.

However, the project has encountered delay, much to the dismay of food vendors who previously operated makeshift shops in and around the park. One vendor expressed concern over the dwindling number of customers, attributing it to the lack of parking space resulting from the ongoing construction. This situation has consequently led to a decrease in profit margins for the vendors.

At present, the Food Street included over 40 small shops and up to 70 registered vendors, officials said. Designed to promote healthy eating habits, the initiative includes infrastructure such as roofing, drinking water pipes, and electricity connections, with an investment of ₹1 crore allocated for the purpose.

The construction also includes platforms for vendors to operate their businesses, light fixtures, movable seating arrangements for visitors and a common handwash area.

