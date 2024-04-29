ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation to launch Food Street near VOC Park by June

April 29, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The construction includes platforms for vendors to operate their businesses, light fixtures, movable seating arrangements for visitors and a common handwash area

The Hindu Bureau

Around 40 food stalls have been set up by the Coimbatore Corporation near VOC Park. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

With 80% of the construction work on the Coimbatore Corporation’s Food Street project being completed near VOC Park, officials have planned to launch the much-anticipated culinary hub in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

The joint project between the Union government and the Corporation, being executed under the National Health Mission, commenced in October 2023. Originally slated for completion by March 2024, the initiative, inaugurated by Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy, is equally funded by both the Centre and the Corporation.

However, the project has encountered delay, much to the dismay of food vendors who previously operated makeshift shops in and around the park. One vendor expressed concern over the dwindling number of customers, attributing it to the lack of parking space resulting from the ongoing construction. This situation has consequently led to a decrease in profit margins for the vendors.

At present, the Food Street included over 40 small shops and up to 70 registered vendors, officials said. Designed to promote healthy eating habits, the initiative includes infrastructure such as roofing, drinking water pipes, and electricity connections, with an investment of ₹1 crore allocated for the purpose.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The construction also includes platforms for vendors to operate their businesses, light fixtures, movable seating arrangements for visitors and a common handwash area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US