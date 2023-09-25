Coimbatore Corporation to keep its tax counters open on Sundays till October 31

September 25, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Coimbatore

With the deadline for filing property tax closing on September 30, Coimbatore Corporation will keep its counters open on all Sundays till October 31. However, the footfall remains scanty on weekends at zonal offices in the city.

Data shows that the special camps held in a couple of wards in the five zones receive a consistent number of tax payers throughout the week, including Sundays. While the zone collectively received around ₹16 lakh in payment on September 23 (Friday), the amount collected was around ₹19 lakh on September 24 (Sunday), as per official data.

On the other hand, data shows that the amount collected remains high on weekdays, leaving counters sparsely populated on Sundays.

According to a senior Revenue official, the bills received at the North Zone office of the Corporation stands at 300-400 during weekdays, but drops to around 50 on Sundays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, the Corporation had announced a 5 % rebate in property tax for the second half of the fiscal 2023-24. Payment post the deadline will be subjected to a fine of 1%.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.