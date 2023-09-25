HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore Corporation to keep its tax counters open on Sundays till October 31

Data shows that special camps in five zones receive a consistent number of tax payers throughout the week

September 25, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
The tax payment counters are open on Sundays to encourage people to pay before the deadline on September 30.

The tax payment counters are open on Sundays to encourage people to pay before the deadline on September 30. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

With the deadline for filing property tax closing on September 30, Coimbatore Corporation will keep its counters open on all Sundays till October 31. However, the footfall remains scanty on weekends at zonal offices in the city.

Data shows that the special camps held in a couple of wards in the five zones receive a consistent number of tax payers throughout the week, including Sundays. While the zone collectively received around ₹16 lakh in payment on September 23 (Friday), the amount collected was around ₹19 lakh on September 24 (Sunday), as per official data.

On the other hand, data shows that the amount collected remains high on weekdays, leaving counters sparsely populated on Sundays.

According to a senior Revenue official, the bills received at the North Zone office of the Corporation stands at 300-400 during weekdays, but drops to around 50 on Sundays.

Earlier this month, the Corporation had announced a 5 % rebate in property tax for the second half of the fiscal 2023-24. Payment post the deadline will be subjected to a fine of 1%.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.