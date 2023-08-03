Coimbatore Corporation to install over 1,000 streetlights in Central Zone

August 03, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST

The Coimbatore Corporation will install over 1,000 street lights in 19 of the 20 wards in Central Zone at a cost of ₹90 lakh and the installation works would begin soon, according to Commissioner M. Prathap.

During the council meeting held on July 31, Mr. Prathap said the State had allocated ₹20 crore for installing streetlights and poles in the newly-developed East, West, North and South Zones. But,funds were not allocated for the Central Zone as there was no noticeable development.

Now, the civic body has sanctioned ₹90 lakh from its general funds to install lights in this Zone.

The Engineering Department of the Corporation has proposed the installation of 1,088 lights in response to the increasing population in the city and in accordance with the regulations suggested by the Directorate of Municipal Administration. According to regulations, it is required to have a streetlight every 30 meters.

The Department recently conducted a ‘gap analysis’ to identify areas with poor lighting. Based on this analysis, the civic body identified 670 spots that require 40-watt LED bulbs and an additional 418 spots need 20-watt LED bulbs.

As per the department analysis, Ward 32, which has a population of 15,847, according to the Corporation’s records in 2017, has been allotted the highest number of dark spots in both categories. Meanwhile, Ward 62, which has the same population, does not have any dark spots. .

During the council meeting, the councillors expressed concerns about the dim areas in Kurichi that fall under eight wards of the city. Mr. Prathap said that the current set up in that location requires a complete change of the fitting in order to replace the bulbs.

Package 2

The Corporation, in the second package of the proposal, plans to install 289 lights of 120-watt capacity for double-arm poles in six wards — 82 lights under Ward 79 (South Zone) on Perur main road at Selvapuram, 38 under Ward 95 (South Zone) on Podanur main road, 61 under Ward 99 (South Zone) on Chettipalayam main road, 20 under Ward 24 (East Zone) on Nanjundapuram Road and the stretch from Sripathy Nagar to the Sewage Treatment Plant, 18 under Ward 19 (North Zone) on Sakthi main road and 70 in Ward 69 (West Zone) on Thadagam road.

