GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore Corporation to install floating solar panels at Ukkadam big tank

Published - October 17, 2024 06:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A floating solar power plant at a cost of ₹1.45 crore being installed by the Coimbatore Corporation at Ukkadam Big Tank in Coimbatore on Wednesday.  

A floating solar power plant at a cost of ₹1.45 crore being installed by the Coimbatore Corporation at Ukkadam Big Tank in Coimbatore on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Coimbatore Corporation has begun installation of floating solar panels in Ukkadam Tank, through which it aims to generate 154 kW of electricity daily.

While the Corporation is already engaged in solar power generation, this initiative marks its first attempt to float solar panels on a water body.

As a pilot project, floating solar panels are being installed at Ukkadam Periyakulam. Based on its success, the Corporation may extend the project to the city’s nine major tanks.

The installation is expected to be completed within two months, after which the panels will generate 154 kW of power. The project is estimated to cost ₹1.45 crore.

The panels are designed to remain afloat under all conditions. As the water level fluctuates, the panels will move accordingly—lowering when water levels decrease and rising as they improve—thanks to a specially designed anchoring system.

Published - October 17, 2024 06:46 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.