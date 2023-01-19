Coimbatore Corporation to install CCTV cameras to monitor illegal dumping of garbage in residential areas

January 19, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

The civic body has planned to install CCTV cameras in a few identified areas to curb dumping waste on the roadsides near the residential layouts.

M. Ashok, a resident of AKS Nagar near Ponniah Rajapuram said garbage is being dumped in the area from nearby places, particularly during night hours. The unhygienic environment has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

He said that despite repeatedly drawing the attention of the Corporation officials to find a permanent solution to this issue, no steps have been taken so far. A shopkeeper nearby said the dumping of waste on the corner of AKS Nagar main road has been continuing for a long time. If the Corporation staff cleans the place on one day, the dumping of waste continues on the other day.

The situation is worse on Sakthi Nagar road near Ramanathapuram, said T. Painthamizh, a resident. Many elderly and school-going children are using the park where the garbage is being dumped.

A few other residents said that because of the garbage pile, stray animals are getting attracted to it, creating a problem for the commuters.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said, in a few areas, the civic body has installed CCTV cameras. The civic body has taken into consideration that a few people from commercial streets have been dumping waste in residential areas. A strategy will be devised to curb the unauthorised dumping of waste, and Health Department officials will monitor it.