Coimbatore Corporation to install 7,701 streetlights in old and added areas

June 08, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Corporation will install 7,701 streetlights at a cost of ₹20.97 crore, , according to Commissioner M. Prathap. The decision was taken after conducting a gap analysis (i.e. unilluminated spaces) . The lights would be installed in old and added areas, barring the wards under the Central Zone.

Mr. Prathap told reporters that based on the gap analysis that began in 2022, the civic body had proposed a project to add around 10,000 streetlights. “The Central Zone did not expand and there are no added areas, hence the exemption. The grants for 7,701 streetlight were sanctioned under the State Urban Infrastructure Development funds and installation began after a work order was issued recently. A new proposal for installing the remaining streetlights will be submitted to the State soon,” he said.

According to the Corporation sources, in the first package of the project, the city would be getting 6,250 LED-fitted streetlight with Energy Saver Mode (ESM) tech on existing poles for₹ 9.3420 crore. There are 2,009 existing poles in the East Zone, 1,971 in the West, 1,161 in the South and 1,109 in the North.

A total of 1,451 new structures — 873 new single-arm poles and 289 double-arm poles — would be erected on medians on the main roads across the city after planning logistics for connection with the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, according to an engineer in the civic body. All the works are expected to be completed in six months, the engineer said.