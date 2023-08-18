Coimbatore Corporation to install 30 more info boards in R.S Puram and D.B Road under Smart City Mission

August 18, 2023 07:21 am | Updated 07:21 am IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation, under Coimbatore Smart City Mission (SCM), is in the process of installing 62 information boards on both sides of R.S. Puram and D.B. Road — the two model roads in the city that were renovated under the mission’s first phase.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, in a press meeting, stated, “Various leaders have contributed in the form of knowledge, time, materials etc., to the form Coimbatore. This is a measure to remember these personalities and to raise awareness about them among people.

According to him, the Corporation, as of August 17, placed 32 information boards with photos of such leaders including famous businessmen and social activists and a short biography of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that there are 30 more spots identified on these roads to place more boards. So, a total of 62 boards will be put up under the SCM in Coimbatore city soon, Mr. Prathap stated.

An official in the Corporation mentioned that each board, erected with SMC and private partnership, cost ₹12,500 including stickering and photos. The old photos of the were redeveloped into colour, the official stated.

The Commissioner added that the public can notify the Coimbatore Corporation if they are aware of more prominent figures native and exclusive to the district.

“We are also exploring many more options such as on natural tourists spots or heritage buildings on these information boards,” Mr. Prathap told reporters.

EOM

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.