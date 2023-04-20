Coimbatore Corporation to install 20 four-wheeler EV charging stations

April 20, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

The civic body plans to install 20 fast Electric Vehicles (EVs) charging stations for four-wheelers in the city. It has partnered with Tata Power.

According to data shared by the civic body, four stations will come up in the Race Course area, three in R. S. Puram, two each on Avinashi Road and VOC Park area, Valankulam, Kalapatti and one each in Saravanampatti, near Brookfield Corporation parking, Singanallur, Tidel Park, Gandhipuram Cross Cut road, Periyakulam and Thudiyalur.

These will be 24x7 charging facilities for four-wheelers along with maintenance support. All the charging stations can be located through the Tata Power EZ Charge app. The app also facilitates remote vehicle charging monitoring and e-payments, a release said. A vehicle can be charged up to 80% in an hour.

This is to accelerate the transition to clean mobility as per Central Government’s National Electric Mobility Mission Plan by developing EV charging infrastructure, said Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap in a release.

Earlier, the data from the Regional Transport Offices said that the total number of EVs — both two-wheelers and four-wheelers — registered in the district in 2020 was 1,390, 2,828 in 2021 and 4,253 till November 10, 2022.

Tata Power Business Development Head for EV charging Virendra Goyal said in a release, “Through our association with Coimbatore Corporation and more such municipal bodies, we strive to make EV adoption in the country feasible while making the EV charging stations easily accessible to the users.” Tata Power has a total of 116 EV charging stations in Tamil Nadu.