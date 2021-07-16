Coimbatore Corporation to install 12 smart poles across the city

Features include push button to air grievances, smart cameras, rain gauge, wi-fi transmitters, and public address system

How about pushing a button on a smart pole in the city to draw the Coimbatore Corporation’s attention to report a grievance. Well, this is likely to be a reality in the immediate future as the Corporation is getting ready to roll out the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) project.

Under the Central Government’s Smart Cities Mission, the civic body is implementing the project at ₹ 11.50 crore.

Sources said the Corporation would soon install 12 such smart poles across the city. The poles would have smart cameras, rain gauge, wi-fi transmitters, public address system and a few more features.

They would also have push buttons that the public could use to draw the civic body’s attention to grievances or problems.

Personnel at the ICCC would pass the people’s grievances or problems to the field officials concerned and report to the senior officials the progress made in redressing those issues.

The sources said the contractor executing the ICCC project had identified the 12 locations for erecting the smart poles – R.S. Puram, Gandhipuram, Ukkadam, a few lake fronts, Singanallur and a few other places – but they were subject to approval by the Commissioner.

Besides providing a public interface platform, the ICCC was also working on integrating onto a digital platform the Corporation’s various activities– water supply, street light, grievance redress management, etc.

At the touch of a button, the senior officials would be able to see the current condition or status of the civic body’s various services on a dashboard, the sources said and cited knowing about faulty streetlights on a real time basis or choked water supply lines or the location of its vehicles, etc. as the benefits.

The ICCC by helping the officials take decision or respond quickly based on real time data would help the Corporation better deliver services.

After the installation of 12 poles, the Corporation was likely to increase the number, as had happened in a few other cities, the sources added.