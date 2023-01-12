ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation to honour best performing councillors on Republic Day

January 12, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Corporation has planned to select the best-performing councillors from each zone and honour them with certificates of appreciation on Republic Day.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap has asked the Zonal Assistant Commissioners of all five zones to assess the performance of the councillors based on various parameters set by the civic body and suggest one best-performing councillor from each zone.

According to a release, the administration will assess the councillors on regular attendance to the Corporation council meeting, implementation of various measures for municipal solid waste management in the ward, and contribution to the ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme, with ten marks for each criterion.

The civic body will assess the councillors with five marks each for constructive suggestions to the council, good will among residents, recovery and maintenance of open space reserve sites, and contribution to the tax collection measures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Corporation council secretary will assess attendance and suggestion given to the council and pass them on to the respective Assistance Commissioners. The selected five councillors will receive a certificate of appreciation from the Corporation on Republic Day, said a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US