Coimbatore Corporation to honour best performing councillors on Republic Day

January 12, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Corporation has planned to select the best-performing councillors from each zone and honour them with certificates of appreciation on Republic Day.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap has asked the Zonal Assistant Commissioners of all five zones to assess the performance of the councillors based on various parameters set by the civic body and suggest one best-performing councillor from each zone.

According to a release, the administration will assess the councillors on regular attendance to the Corporation council meeting, implementation of various measures for municipal solid waste management in the ward, and contribution to the ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme, with ten marks for each criterion.

The civic body will assess the councillors with five marks each for constructive suggestions to the council, good will among residents, recovery and maintenance of open space reserve sites, and contribution to the tax collection measures.

The Corporation council secretary will assess attendance and suggestion given to the council and pass them on to the respective Assistance Commissioners. The selected five councillors will receive a certificate of appreciation from the Corporation on Republic Day, said a release.