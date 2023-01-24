Coimbatore Corporation to honour 10 best performing councillors on Republic Day

January 24, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Ten councillors of Coimbatore Corporation are to receive awards and certificates of appreciation on Republic Day for their performance and contributions to the development of the ward under various parameters.

According to a release from Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, councillors G.V. Naveen Kumar (ward 5), A. Radhakrishnan (ward 18), S. Saranya (ward 30), M.K. Praveen Raj (ward 42), Prabha Raveendran (ward 48), A. Annakodi (ward 49), Ilakkumi Ilanchelvi Karthik (ward 52), K. Selvaraj (ward 72), E. Ahmed Kabir (ward 86) and R. Karthikeyan (ward 100) were selected for the award.

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar will distribute the award to the councillors during the Republic Day function on Thursday. All the 100 councillors were assessed on various parameters such as regular attendance to the Corporation council meeting, implementation of various measures for municipal solid waste management in the ward, and contribution to the ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme, with ten marks for each criterion.

They were assessed for five marks each on constructive suggestions to the council, goodwill among residents, recovery and maintenance of open space reserve sites, and contribution to the tax collection measures.