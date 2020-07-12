Coimbatore Corporation to hold medical camps today

Coimbatore Corporation that has been conducting fever clinics for the past few days would hold the meeting at all its urban primary health centres and following places on Monday – North Zone: Balan Nagar in Peelamedu, Vinayagar Nagar and Poonga Nagar in Vilankurichi, Sivalingapuram in Neelikonampalayam, opp. petrol bunk in Ganapathy Managar, Gandhi Managar, Kulalar Mandram in Ganapathy, Ambedkar Road, Thirupathi Nagar in Thudiyalur, Visuvasapuram in Vellakinar and Saravanampatty.

South Zone: S.A. Nagar in Telugupalayam, N.S.K. Street in Selvapuram, Kulathupalayam in Kuniamuthur, Gokulam Colony, Gandhi Nagar in Podanur, Machampalayam in Kurichi and B.K. Pudur ICDS Centre in Thondamuthur.

West Zone: Ponnaiahrajapuram, CMC Colony Mattasalai, Palani Konar Street ICDS Centre in K.K. Pudur, S.K.R. Nagar in Kavundampalayam, Anna Street in Seeranaickenpalayam, Maruthapuram in Kalveerampalayam and Sundapalayam in Vadavalli.

East Zone: Krishna Naidu Street in Singanallur, Ondipudur, Salamath Nagar in Nanjundapuram, Thottichiamman Kovil Street in Sowripalayam, Ganguwar Street in Uppilipalayam, Karunanidhi Nagar in Ramanathapuram and Varadharajapuram.

Central Zone: Devanga Wedding Hall on R.G. Street, Kandasamy Layout, Shastri Street in Rathinapuri, Sowcar Street near Raja Street and Corporation middle school in Big Bazaar Street.

Besides asking people to make use of the opportunity, a Corporation release said people would also do well to reach out to the Corporation on 0422-2302323 or 97505-54321 if they have fever or phlegm.