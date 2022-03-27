Coimbatore Corporation to give weekly holiday to conservancy workers

Conservancy workers on contract with the Coimbatore Corporation will soon enjoy weekly holiday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

March 27, 2022 17:11 IST

The move will benefit more than 3,000 workers on contract

In a move that will benefit more than 3,000 conservancy workers on contract, the Coimbatore Corporation has decided to given them weekly off.

According to sources in the Corporation, the decision was taken following a September 2021 meeting the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Chairperson M. Venkatesan held with officials of local bodies in the district.

At present, the Corporation had engaged around 3,200 such workers, whose task included sweeping streets, cleaning drains, collecting waste at door step, moving in waste collection lorries, etc. They were employed through contractors to whom it paid money and the contractors paid the workers.

Advertising

Advertising

Thus far the Corporation had not directed the contractors to grant a day’s off in a week to the workers. It had also not included a clause for the weekly off in the contractual agreement it had entered with those contractors.

Notwithstanding the agreements in force, the Corporation had decided to ask the contractors to give a day’s off in a week to the conservancy workers, said the sources, adding that it would be a paid weekly off to be availed of on rotation.

The practice the contractors adopted at present was to deduct a day’s wage for every day the workers went on leave.

Once the contracts expired, the Corporation would include a clause to grant a day’s off from work for the workers. Once that was done, it would be legally binding on contractors, the sources said.

The Corporation’s decision was welcome, but it should do more for the contract workers’ welfare, said K. Rathinakumar of the conservancy workers union affiliated to the CITU. It should ensure that contractors covered all workers with ESI and life insurance cover and paid wages as per the minimum wages act.

Welcoming the decision, Mr. Venkatesan said it was one of the first step the Corporation had taken. The local bodies should do away with contractual system. To set an example, the Coimbatore Corporation should directly engage the workers on contract or bring them together to help form a society. The Corporation could enter into an agreement with the society to engage the workers.

This way the workers would also become entrepreneurs and society owners, Mr. Venkatesan said.