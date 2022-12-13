Coimbatore Corporation to float tenders for road works under TURIP phase two

December 13, 2022 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

The Coimbatore Corporation has planned to relay the damaged roads under the second phase of the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project (TURIP).

The State government has sanctioned ₹ 19.84 crore under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund for relaying roads that were damaged while carrying out infrastructure development projects such as underground drainage works, water supply improvement schemes, and natural disasters.

The project sanctioning committee of the Directorate of Municipal Administration has given administrative sanction for laying 138 roads in the city.

The roads for a length of 28.92 km were clubbed into 11 packages. The tenders for these roads are expected to be opened on December 23.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said nearly 30% of the road works taken up in phase 1 of the project have been completed, and a few more roads are nearing completion. Works were interrupted for a week because of rain, and it would be expedited.

In phase 1, the Corporation started laying 125 roads with heavy traffic movement in 17 packages. The government had allotted ₹ 26 crore for laying roads at a length of 38.09 km in various wards across the city.