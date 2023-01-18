Coimbatore Corporation to expedite removal of waste accumulated during Pongal festival

January 18, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As the four-day Pongal festival ended on Tuesday, the Coimbatore Corporation tasked its conservancy workers to remove domestic waste accumulated in many areas of the city on a war-footing.

Before Pongal, the Corporation made arrangements and opened 30 collection centres for the city residents to drop the old and discarded materials from the households on the day of Bhogi instead of burning them. The civic body also appealed to the residents to celebrate ‘smokeless Bhogi’ and conducted awareness rallies.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said as a result of the outreach campaign, residents across the city handed over nearly 120 tonnes of discarded materials to the conservancy workers at the collection centres on the day of Bhogi and Pongal.

On an average, the civic body collected 800 tonnes to 900 tonnes of waste during normal days. During Pongal, the waste collection went up to 1,200 tonnes a day, for three days. Since a few conservancy workers were on leave on Pongal day, the waste accumulated in some areas.

The Commissioner added that the civic body formed a special team to monitor the clearing of accumulated waste. The conservancy workers were told to remove the accumulated waste, particularly in the market and thickly populated residential areas, after completing their regular work and the process would be expedited.