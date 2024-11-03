ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation to expand dog-catching fleet with three more vehicles

Updated - November 03, 2024 08:45 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation plans to add three additional vehicles at a cost of ₹21.64 lakh for dog-catching operations, aiming to address rising public concerns related to stray dogs in the city.

According to Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran, the city currently operates three dog-catching vehicles, two of which are reportedly in poor condition.

“Due to ongoing complaints from the public about dog-related issues such as aggressive behaviour, we have decided to procure more vehicles. Additionally, a new Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre is set to open at the Vellalore dump yard, so our existing fleet would be insufficient. We also plan to increase the number of kennels as we target higher sterilisation rates. Works are already underway to expand kennel capacity at the Seeranaickenpalayam ABC centre to improve our stray dog management efforts,” he added.

