Coimbatore Corporation to establish three garbage transfer stations at ₹27 crore

Coimbatore Corporation is expanding its solid waste management efforts under the ‘Clean Kovai’ initiative by proposing three new garbage transfer stations (GTS) in the city. The civic body has secured ₹27 crore from the State government, with each GTS allocated ₹9 crore for construction.

The aim is to increase the amount of segregated waste sent to the Vellalore dump yard.

At present, the city has GTS facilities in Ukkadam and Peelamedu, capable of processing 200 tonnes of waste each. However, the specific locations for the new units are yet to be determined by the civic body. While emphasising the necessity for GTS units in the South, West, and North Zones, Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said, “We are in the process of identifying suitable sites for the transfer stations. Before that, it is crucial to evaluate the wards requiring assistance in waste segregation.”

These transfer stations facilitate the transfer of waste collected from households and open dumping hotspots to micro composting centres (MCCs) where wet waste is processed. From the GTS and even MCCs, segregated dry waste is sent to material recovery facilities (MRFs) and the dump yard.

Moreover, the Commissioner highlighted that each unit would necessitate additional funds for machinery and maintenance. When questioned about the possibility of privatising the maintenance of these units, he said all potential options would be thoroughly considered. With a daily processing capacity of 250 tonnes per station, the overall transfer station capacity was expected to reach approximately 1,000 tonnes.

“Currently, the city generates between 1,100 and 1,200 tonnes of waste daily, with approximately 350 to 400 tonnes being wet waste. Until January 2024, no segregated waste was reaching the Vellalore dump yard. However, the situation improved in February, with 23% of waste being segregated at source. The introduction of transfer stations will further enhance the treatability of waste at Vellalore,” an official at the yard said.

Furthermore, addressing waste management in the city, Mr. Prabhakaran highlighted the upcoming focus on evaluating MCCs to meet their technological requirements.

