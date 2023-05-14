ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation to disqualify councillors who miss three meetings consecutively

May 14, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Corporation councillors, who do not attend three successive council meetings will be disqualified, according to the civic body.

According to the Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act, if a councillor absents oneself from the council meetings for three consecutive months, the councillor shall cease to hold the respective office.

Citing this, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said Ward 97 councillor Nivetha had attended only four of the 10 meetings. He said the last meeting held on March 31 was budget-related and hence, could not be taken into account for attendance.

“If the councillor fails to attend the next meeting, she will be disqualified. Further, two other councillors have missed meetings,” he said.

When sought for an explanation, one member said that she had attended a national-level event of a political party and the other claimed he suffered an injury during an accident, the Commissioner said.

CONNECT WITH US