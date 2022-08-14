Coimbatore Corporation to develop Miyawaki forests in 104 sites

The Coimbatore Corporation plans to develop Miyawaki forests on 104 Open Space Reservation (OSR) sites across the city.

The civic launched the initiative as a part of Independence Day celebrations. On Sunday, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap launched the tree plantation drive at a park in Sesi Avenue in Kalapatti.

A total of 5,570 saplings of 75 native species will be planted in four sites taken up by Kovai Kulangal Padhukappu Amaippu.

The local body has also joined hands with DHI Green foundation to develop 75 sites with nearly 40,000 trees. Environmental Foundation of India has taken up 25 sites for planting 11,205 saplings. The OSR sites have been identified based on the availability of water supply, said Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila.

She said that a total of 56,775 saplings will be planted during the drive. The Corporation has fixed a target to plant 2.5 lakh saplings by the end of this year. Along with the 104 sites, the Corporation also plans to inaugurate a nursery on Independence Day.