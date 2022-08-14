Coimbatore Corporation to develop Miyawaki forests in 104 sites

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 14, 2022 18:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coimbatore Corporation plans to develop Miyawaki forests on 104 Open Space Reservation (OSR) sites across the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The civic launched the initiative as a part of Independence Day celebrations. On Sunday, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap launched the tree plantation drive at a park in Sesi Avenue in Kalapatti.

A total of 5,570 saplings of 75 native species will be planted in four sites taken up by Kovai Kulangal Padhukappu Amaippu.

The local body has also joined hands with DHI Green foundation to develop 75 sites with nearly 40,000 trees. Environmental Foundation of India has taken up 25 sites for planting 11,205 saplings. The OSR sites have been identified based on the availability of water supply, said Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that a total of 56,775 saplings will be planted during the drive. The Corporation has fixed a target to plant 2.5 lakh saplings by the end of this year. Along with the 104 sites, the Corporation also plans to inaugurate a nursery on Independence Day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app