Coimbatore Corporation to create sustainable green space in city 

The Coimbatore Corporation plans to increase green cover in the city by encouraging afforestation through Miyawaki method of planting.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap told The Hindu, “The civic body has planned to create Miwayaki forests in the Open Space Reservation (OSR) lands in all the 100 wards.”

The Commissioner, who had recently participated in the 11th World Urban Forum, a Global Conference on Sustainable Urbanisation in Katowice, Poland, said European nations focused on urban development without compromising on greenery.

The Corporation had already created 20 such forests on OSR lands across the city with the help of non-governmental organisations (NGOs). “Native species will be planted in 80 more sites, one in each ward, through the Miyawaki method before August 15,” he added. The corporation was looking forward to NGOs and resident welfare associations to develop park sites using this method.

R. Manikandan of Kovai Kulangal Padhukappu Amaippu said this effort would provide a breathing space between concrete buildings. Within the native species, preference should be given to herbal trees, fruits and flowering plants which could be grown easily.

He also suggested for creating theme based tree parks like ‘one tree species for one park’. Trees that attracted birds and butterflies should be given preference.

Nurseries

The Corporation had also planned to create five nurseries, one in each zone, and started taking surveys to find about the feasibility of sites with adequate water supply. It planned to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Tamil Nadu Agriculture University that would provide technical expertise, said Mr. Prathap.

“The objective is to provide the plants free of cost to the urban tree plantation drive by the government and at a subsidised rate to volunteers,” the Commissioner said.