Coimbatore Corporation to create smart traffic islands on Race Course Road

The Coimbatore Corporation plans to create smart traffic islands and roundabouts under Smart Cities Mission at various junctions on the Race Course road.

According to a corporation official, the civic body, under the Smart Cities scheme, proposes to construct roundabouts at the eastern entrance of Government Arts College, Thomas Park - Abdul Rahim Road junction, and close to the statue of C. Subramaniam. A roundabout with a fountain near Government Arts College junction and a media tree near Thomas Park junction are under construction, the official added.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the media tree would be the first-of-its-kind in the city. The Corporation planned to advertise various government schemes and facilities through the media tree. An oval-shaped roundabout was proposed near the C. Subramaniam statue, based on the European model. “The roundabout will be designed to feature a garden and eateries inside it,” he added.

The Commissioner also said a stakeholder's meeting was conducted with the traffic police department on the design and construction of the structures. The Corporation is developing infrastructure and model roads around Race Course at a cost of ₹40.67 crore under the Smart Cities scheme. The civic body completed more than 70% of the works taken up in that area till September.

During his recent visit to Coimbatore, Municipal Administration and Water Supplies Secretary Shiv Das Meena directed the officials to employ more labour and complete the ongoing works under the Smart Cities scheme without any delay as the projects have to be completed before June 2023.