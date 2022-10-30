Coimbatore Corporation to create new parking facility near Brookefields mall

The parking site proposed by the Coimbatore Corporation on Dr. Krishnasamy Road in Coimbatore city. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Coimbatore Corporation plans to create a new parking facility on a site opposite the Brookefields mall on Dr. Krishnasamy Road to avoid traffic congestion and regulate parking.

ADVERTISEMENT

A resolution to establish a paid parking facility on the 75-cent Corporation land in ward 70 opposite the Brookefields mall was passed at the recently held council meeting.

The civic body has earmarked ₹52 lakh to create the parking infrastructure for 85 two-wheelers and 95 four-wheelers in that area. Earlier, people from Mecricar Road were temporarily residing on the Corporation land. They were shifted to the houses constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, and the land was vacant for a while.

An official of the Corporation said that people parked vehicles on the roadside, especially during weekends, if the parking area in the mall was filled. This led to traffic congestion in that locality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the parking facility was planned taking into consideration the traffic congestion on Dr. Krishnasamy road and the lanes adjacent to the road because of the mall. Earlier, a meeting was conducted with the traffic police and road safety committee members to explore measures to decongest that area. After receiving suggestions, the civic body had taken this initiative. This served the dual purpose of regulating parking in congested areas as well as generating revenue for the Corporation.

The civic body has planned to clear the temporary shelters on the land to begin the construction work, and it is expected to be completed within three months.