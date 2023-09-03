September 03, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Corporation has begun construction of a retaining wall for 250 metre and desilting of stormwater drain on Goods Shed Road in the city.

On July 28, The Hindu reported that the drain in Ward 82 (Central Zone) of the Coimbatore Corporation was choking with garbage.

A civic body official said that the works were taken up simultaneously at an estimated cost of ₹4.35 lakh, under the 15th Finance Commission of the Central Government.

He said, “Some houses in the surrounding areas are discharging sewage into stormwater drain. The drain was cleaned at the start of the year by the civic body and now it is being desilted to tackle the overflow during the retreating southwest monsoon. The drain is linked to the sewage treatment plant near Valankulam Tank.”

The works are expected to be completed in a month, he added.

The civic body will be constructing another stormwater drain on Goods Shed Road for a distance of one km at ₹4.35 crore.