GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore Corporation to construct international standard hockey ground at ₹9.67 crore in R.S. Puram

Published - September 21, 2024 07:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The area marked for the hockey ground near the Corporation Higher Secondary School at R.S. Puram in Coimbatore.

The area marked for the hockey ground near the Corporation Higher Secondary School at R.S. Puram in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

An international standard hockey ground is to come up near the R.S. Puram Arockiasamy Road Corporation School at a cost of ₹9.67 crore.

Though Coimbatore has hockey grounds, all are attached to educational institutions. Conceding the request of hockey lovers for international standard hockey ground, Corporation decided to set up a hockey ground.

In 2014, the Corporation decided to set up a hockey ground at a cost of ₹4.50 crore. The ground was planned with a length of 100 metres and 55-metre width. But, in 2016 the project got off to a start only to be halted shortly. Later, a hockey ground plan was revisited and revised estimate of ₹19.50 crore was planned and again the plan came to a grinding halt.

With the DMK coming to power, the demand for hockey ground gained momentum. With Ondipudur all set to get a cricket stadium, the hockey ground plan was also discussed.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said that the Municipal Administration Department has cleared the proposal for a hockey ground at an outlay of ₹9.67 crore. Corporation will spend the amount from the Education fund.

The hockey ground, will have galleries on either side, dress changing room for players, drinking water, toilets, and parking lot. A mini hockey ground will also come up along the ground. Now, efforts are on to identify a qualified contractor to execute the project.

Published - September 21, 2024 07:54 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.