Coimbatore Corporation to construct international standard hockey ground at ₹9.67 crore in R.S. Puram

An international standard hockey ground is to come up near the R.S. Puram Arockiasamy Road Corporation School at a cost of ₹9.67 crore.

Though Coimbatore has hockey grounds, all are attached to educational institutions. Conceding the request of hockey lovers for international standard hockey ground, Corporation decided to set up a hockey ground.

In 2014, the Corporation decided to set up a hockey ground at a cost of ₹4.50 crore. The ground was planned with a length of 100 metres and 55-metre width. But, in 2016 the project got off to a start only to be halted shortly. Later, a hockey ground plan was revisited and revised estimate of ₹19.50 crore was planned and again the plan came to a grinding halt.

With the DMK coming to power, the demand for hockey ground gained momentum. With Ondipudur all set to get a cricket stadium, the hockey ground plan was also discussed.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said that the Municipal Administration Department has cleared the proposal for a hockey ground at an outlay of ₹9.67 crore. Corporation will spend the amount from the Education fund.

The hockey ground, will have galleries on either side, dress changing room for players, drinking water, toilets, and parking lot. A mini hockey ground will also come up along the ground. Now, efforts are on to identify a qualified contractor to execute the project.