Coimbatore Corporation to constitute ward committees and area sabhas

In order to institutionalise the residents’ participation in governance and strengthen the feedback mechanism to redress the civic issues, the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply has published, The Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies (Ward Committee and Area Sabha) Rules 2022.

Accordingly, the Coimbatore Corporation has passed a resolution during the general council meeting on Monday, to constitute ward committees and area sabhas in all the 100 wards.

As per the rules, the ward councillor of the respective ward will function as the chairperson of the ward committee and area sabhas. A corporation official nominated by the council will function as the secretary of both the ward committee and area sabhas.

Each ward will be divided into 10 areas, and sabhas will be formed accordingly, comprising persons who have been registered as a voter from the particular area in that ward. The council can nominate one member from each area sabha to the ward committee, according to the rules.

Both the ward committees and area sabhas can make suggestions and submit projects related to the ward. They can also make a representation of grievances on civic amenities to the council. The rule reads that the meeting of both ward committees and area committees have to be convened atleast once in three months.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the civic body has planned to delimit the wards in consultation with the councillors and an official notification will be published in the district gazette within 15 days.