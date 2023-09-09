Coimbatore Corporation to conduct survey of underground sewage systems linked to sewage treatment plants

September 09, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Corporation will begin a survey of the underground sewage systems in the city — collection system and internal plumbing systems in roughly 21,000 houses linked to the sewage plants in Ukkadam, Nanjundapuram and Ondipudur — before revision of charges.

According to the Corporation, connections, that were installed under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), and put to use under the Coimbatore Smart City Mission will be charged new monthly rates after their details are uploaded on a State-designated software — UTIS. Steps will be taken to collect the estimated cost of connection, centage fee i.e compensation for engineering works, and security deposit.

Commissioner M. Prathap said the six-metre chamber pipes, septic tanks and mandatory internal plumbing will be set up in all the households that were left out as per the scope under the contract.

According to the Corporation, sewer and collection system works under the JNNURM are ongoing at the sewage treatment plants in Ukkadam (70 MLD capacity), Ondipudur (40 MLD), and Nanjundapuram (60 MLD). Under the Smart City Mission, 16,874 connections, from manhole to compound wall, have been sanctioned and an estimate has been prepared for installing internal plumbing.

According to the civic body, the State instructed for a resurvey to note the land pattern and usage. The proposed cost of carrying out the inspection work and computerisation of the records for underground sewer connections is ₹250 per connection. If the connection number has already been issued, the new monthly fee and deposit based on the plinth area should be notified. It will be recorded on the UTIS portal. A list should be made of all the property tax figures within each compound to record all the beneficiaries.

