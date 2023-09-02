HamberMenu
Coimbatore Corporation to conduct special loan camp for street vendors on September 7

September 02, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation will conduct a special camp on its premises on September 7 for street vendors who have not yet received loan benefits under the PM-SVANidhi, a press release said.

The Corporation expects 5,000 sellers within the city limits to attend the camp to avail of loans of varying levels, an official said.

The Corporation, in the drive held last month, sanctioned ₹10,000 each for almost 2,000 applicants under the scheme.

Field community organisers of women’s self-help groups, with Corporation conservancy workers, inspected several shops to identify vendors with identity cards from the government. “So far, there was no consolidated data or information regarding these sellers, authenticity or locations. The workers are collecting data for this purpose. This is expected to be done by October. By November, we may have the consolidated data,” the official said.

Marking designated vending zones, safety measures in the shops and streamlining operations will be easier with the data, say officials.

