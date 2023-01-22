Coimbatore Corporation to complete renovation of bus stop near CMCH, in a month

January 22, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Corporation has expedited works to renovate the bus terminus on Tiruchi road opposite Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

R. Meera, a regular commuter who works in a private firm, said patients who come to CMCH for treatment use the bus stop. Apart from the hospital patients, many students also use the bus terminus to take buses to different places, because of its proximity to educational institutions, Coimbatore Railway Station and Big Bazaar Street.

Buses from Singanallur and Gandhipuram bus stands bound towards Town Hall, Ukkadam, Sundarapuram, and Perur pass through this bus stop. There are traffic snarls, particularly in the peak hours, as many passengers throng the area waiting for buses, said another commuter.

The civic body had taken up the development of the bus stop, which was in a dilapidated condition, six months ago at a cost of ₹3 crore under the last tranche of funds released by the Central government for the Smart Cities Mission.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said nearly 80% of the works are completed and that he has directed the officials from the central zone to employ additional labourers to complete the project within a month.

Mr. Prathap added that the concrete curing works on the bus bay area and construction of a compound wall on the backside of the bus stop are going on. In the coming weeks, pending works such as the installation of lights and seats at the bus stop will be completed.