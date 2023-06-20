Coimbatore Corporation to carry out ward-wise assessment of road condition for re-laying

June 20, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Corporation has planned to carry out a ward-wise assessment of the condition of the roads in the city for re-laying, before the Southwest monsoon.

The civic body has completed 400 road works across the city under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project (TURIP), Nagarpura Salai Mempattu Thittam (NSMT) and with funds from the State Finance Commission (SFC).

While mapping each ward, the total number of roads and lanes, their condition and infrastructure close-by would be identified, said Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap. Of the 230 roads in Saravanampatti (Ward 10), 170 are in a good shape and 60 need repairs, he said.

Mr. Prathap told reporters on Tuesday, “Works under TURIP Phase I and II have been completed. In the third phase, we have taken up 182 works, of which 47 have been completed and 135 are in progress.”

“Of the total 2,119 roads for which work orders were issued in financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24, the civic body has completed 400. We are currently laying 1,497 roads across the city. As for the added areas, administrative sanction has been issued by the Directorate of Municipal Administration to carry out road works in the left-out lanes in East Zone, such as Ondipudur. The potholes will be filled in a fortnight, he said.

In North and West zones where underground drainage works are in progress, patch work would be done on the roads as a temporary measure, Mr. Prathap said.

Milling of roads, which involves totally removing the earlier laid base to re-lay a stretch, would be done only in dense residential areas and low-lying areas and not on main roads, he added.

