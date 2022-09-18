Coimbatore Corporation to carry out UGD works in added areas under AMRUT 2.0

Underground drainage work in progress at VPC Nagar, near Kuniamuthur, in Coimbatore city. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Coimbatore Corporation has taken up new underground drainage projects covering the added areas of the city under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme.

Last month, the Corporation sent a detailed project report to the State Government for carrying out underground drainage works in the added areas of the city. Subsequently, the Union Government gave its consent to carry out the drainage works in two packages under AMRUT 2.0 scheme, said Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap.

The first package includes places in the North Zone such as Saravanampatti, Chinnavedampatti, Thudiyalur, Vellakinar, and its surrounding areas at ₹500 crore. The other package is for the West Zone covering Kavundampalayam, Vadavalli, and Veerakeralam at ₹300 crore. Both the projects are at the approval level of the State Finance Committee, the Commissioner said.

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji said recently the State government through a government order has notified its intention to link the unconnected areas in Ondipudur with the underground drainage system. A total of ₹177 crore was sanctioned for the scheme, said the Minister. For this, the Corporation is yet to float the tenders to install connecting lines, said Mr. Prathap adding that the works will start in two months once the tender processes are finalised.

The civic body has completed 55% of the underground drainage works in Kurichi - Kuniyamuthur area. The project taken up for ₹591 crore covers nearly 70,000 households. Out of 10 pumping stations, works for eight stations were completed. A total of 16 out of 19 lifting stations and a sewage treatment plant with a volume to treat 30 million litres per day were installed. The civic body has been taking steps to complete the project before March 2023, Mr. Prathap added.