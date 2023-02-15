HamberMenu
Coimbatore Corporation to call in private players for security at seven lakes; pre-bid meet for maintenance work on Feb. 17

February 15, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Krishnampathy tank surrounded by garbage and excess vegetation in Coimbatore.

The Krishnampathy tank surrounded by garbage and excess vegetation in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Coimbatore Corporation is mulling roping in private players to ensure the security of the seven water bodies that were recently rejuvenated by the Coimbatore Smart City Limited.

The estimates for the same are being discussed and will be arrived at soon, following which the tender process will begin, said Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap.

This is to ensure round-the-clock security at the tanks and avoid theft of public and private property, a Corporation official said. “We expect a minimum of three personnel to be appointed by private agencies in each shift, to supervise a designated area,” the official added.

It is to be noted that the civic body will be holding the pre-bidding session with private agencies on February 17 on the maintenance works of Valankulam, Ukkadam Periyakulam, Krishnampathy, Selvachinthamani, Selvampathy, Kumarasamy, and Kurichikulam. The Corporation spends about ₹8 crore annually to maintain these tanks, he said.

Mr. Prathap stated that private parties can choose the stretch or establishment to be maintained. “The Corporation will not be paying the agency. They can put up advertisements, set up shops, manage modules like boating services, or propose new methods at the meeting to generate revenue,” he said.

The tender for maintenance of the seven tanks is at present totally is valued at ₹9 lakh for three years, but may be differing based on specifications such as area, performance etc., which will be discussed at the meeting, he added.

“The agencies will be appointing manpower to supervise the portion and maintain the open areas including plants, gardens, grass cover, and seating, as well as the electrical components,” he said.

Roughly 90% of the upgradation work worth ₹262.53 crore, such as laying walking tracks, installing food kiosks, and play areas for kids, has been completed, he said.

