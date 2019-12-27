Coimbatore Corporation to buy amphibian vehicle to clean tanks

As a part of its efforts to keep clean the tanks taken up for development under the Smart Cities Mission, the Coimbatore Corporation has sent a proposal to the State Government to buy an amphibian vehicle worth ₹7.62 crore.

Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath said the proposal was to seek the government’s administrative sanction, a first of the two steps followed before floating tender.

Once the government accorded the sanction, the Corporation would seek technical sanction.

Mr. Jatavath said the Corporation felt the need for the vehicle as the earthmovers it had or hired cleaned the tanks from the bunds, from where the arms of the vehicles could reach no longer than 10 feet.

The new vehicle, as the name suggested, would enter the waters to remove water hyacinth and also dredge the interior parts of the tank.

This, the Corporation, felt necessary because the crores of rupees it was spending on the development of nine tanks would have very little meaning if the water surface was covered with water hyacinth or their storage capacity reduced due to silt accumulation.

With the machine, the Corporation would take care of the maintenance of the tanks and even the ones that it had not taken up earlier under the Smart Cities Mission.

Mr. Jatavath said though the tank development project under the Mission had a component for treating sewage, the Corporation still felt the necessity for an amphibian vehicle.